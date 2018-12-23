Chevron (CVX) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.02.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $104.21 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

