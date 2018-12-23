Chevron (CVX) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from $150.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.02.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,552 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

