China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) & Hillenbrand (HI) Financial Comparison

China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get China Gengsheng Minerals alerts:

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 4.33% 21.01% 7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Gengsheng Minerals and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Gengsheng Minerals does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -31.98, suggesting that its share price is 3,298% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and Hillenbrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand $1.77 billion 1.29 $76.60 million $2.43 15.12

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. It provides twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic and hydraulic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverter, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. It sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.