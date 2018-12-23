China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

CHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

CHL stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,403,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,785. China Mobile has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Mobile by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,405,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,569,000 after acquiring an additional 459,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,374,000 after buying an additional 341,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,634,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 317,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 314,317 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

