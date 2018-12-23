China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

NYSE CHU opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 128,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.