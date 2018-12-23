Chromadex (CDXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,859,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the previous session’s volume of 321,574 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Chromadex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chromadex (CDXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/chromadex-cdxc-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.