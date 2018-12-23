Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 44,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 99,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

