Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $95.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.492 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

