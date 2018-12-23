Citigroup Boosts CMS Energy (CMS) Price Target to $52.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after acquiring an additional 723,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,406,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,376,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 698,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.