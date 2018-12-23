Citrix Systems (CTXS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings is a key catalyst. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Citrix stock has outperformed industry in the past year. Citrix has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is expected to garner new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Acquisition of Sapho will enable the company to fortify its competitive position in the rapidly growing desktop virtualization market. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $234,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $162,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,135,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 3,825 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,482 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

