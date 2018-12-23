City (CHCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $69.05 on Friday. City has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.