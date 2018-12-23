Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 544.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 37.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions by 21.7% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIVI shares. ValuEngine raised Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

NYSE CIVI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Civitas Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.61 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Nardella sold 71,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,255,088.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,572.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

