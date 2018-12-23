Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $119.27 Million Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 132,805 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Integra Lifesciences worth $119,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $713,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 926,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $46,263,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

