Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 3,813,443 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,813,443 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.43% of AES worth $132,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after buying an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AES by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,074,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,036,000 after buying an additional 1,112,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,489,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of AES by 0.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,331,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of AES opened at $14.45 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

