Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 145,480 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 145,480 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.78% of Buckeye Partners worth $145,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 162,883 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE BPL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. Buckeye Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/clearbridge-investments-llc-sells-145480-shares-of-buckeye-partners-l-p-bpl.html.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.