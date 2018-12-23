Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.46

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 18100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 245.29% and a negative return on equity of 75.80%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

