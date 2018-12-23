Cloudera (CLDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.34

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 160657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nomura set a $20.00 price target on Cloudera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cloudera from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $337,504.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cloudera by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

