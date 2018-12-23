Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.64 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $48.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Coca-Cola European Partners an industry rank of 189 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,101,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,507,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

