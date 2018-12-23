Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Shares Down 8%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.65. 1,636,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 716,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $639.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.68.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 153.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 136,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 799.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 237,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 210,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

