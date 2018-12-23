Colfax Corp (CFX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of Colfax worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Colfax by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 166,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Colfax by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $32,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock worth $183,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Colfax Corp has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.38 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

