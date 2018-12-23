Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$69.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.87.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

