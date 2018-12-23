Colony Credit Real Estate Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

