Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $152,419.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,475 shares of company stock worth $193,708. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

