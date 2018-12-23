Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 1,131,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 492,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELP shares. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Santander lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 220.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 693,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 112.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 200.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $213,000. 0.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation & Transmission, Power Distribution and Sales, Telecommunications, Gas, and Holding Company. The Power Generation & Transmission segment involves in the generation of electric energy from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects, the transport and transformation of the power.

