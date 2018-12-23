Comparing Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) & TRINITY BK N A/SH (TYBT)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $997.00 million 1.48 $63.00 million $2.47 10.40 TRINITY BK N A/SH $8.67 million 8.45 $4.01 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 7.89% 11.62% 0.95% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Flagstar Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and national call centers, Internet and unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of January 23, 2018, the company provided banking services through 99 branches in Michigan; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 89 retail locations in 29 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

TRINITY BK N A/SH Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

