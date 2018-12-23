Comparing MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) & Air Lease (AL)

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Air Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Lease 1 2 8 1 2.75

Air Lease has a consensus target price of $55.05, indicating a potential upside of 85.54%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -57.21% -32.54% -21.59% Air Lease 51.81% 11.44% 2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH and Air Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 0.74 -$21.06 million N/A N/A Air Lease $1.45 billion 2.13 $756.15 million $3.65 8.13

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH does not pay a dividend. Air Lease pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Air Lease beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH Company Profile

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

