Comparing Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) & MB Financial (MBFI)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Co has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MB Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of MB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of MB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and MB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Co 2 6 13 0 2.52 MB Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus target price of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.21%. MB Financial has a consensus target price of $47.24, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than MB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and MB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Co 23.17% 12.69% 1.20% MB Financial 26.11% 7.48% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Co and MB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Co $97.74 billion 2.25 $22.18 billion $4.11 10.98 MB Financial $1.04 billion 3.08 $304.04 million $2.39 15.89

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than MB Financial. Wells Fargo & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and MB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats MB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, merchant payment processing, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The company's Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. As of September 4, 2018, it operated through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 42 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 129 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

