Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 1,734.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 52.9% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 117.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 80.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Harold S. Edwards purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $49,749.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 560,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,432 shares of company stock worth $2,318,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.17 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

