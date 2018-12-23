Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Down 8.1%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 716,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,153,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.
CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
In other news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after buying an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 874,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.