Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Down 8.1%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 716,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,153,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after buying an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 874,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/conagra-brands-cag-shares-down-8-1.html.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.