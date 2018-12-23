Contrasting Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) and TSINGTAO BREWER/S (TSGTY)

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53% TSINGTAO BREWER/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Big Rock Brewery and TSINGTAO BREWER/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A TSINGTAO BREWER/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.84 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A TSINGTAO BREWER/S $3.89 billion 0.68 $186.92 million N/A N/A

TSINGTAO BREWER/S has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Dividends

TSINGTAO BREWER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Big Rock Brewery does not pay a dividend.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer and Laoshan Beer brands. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services; and construction and logistics services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

