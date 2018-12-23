Contrasting National Australia Bank (NABZY) & Webster Financial (WBS)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Webster Financial 25.77% 12.36% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.96 billion 1.72 $4.06 billion $0.78 10.29 Webster Financial $1.17 billion 3.71 $255.43 million $2.59 18.20

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Australia Bank pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Webster Financial pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Australia Bank and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Webster Financial 1 5 4 0 2.30

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Webster Financial beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

