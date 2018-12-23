Contrasting Syncora (SYCRF) & Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syncora and Assured Guaranty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syncora $62.12 million 5.65 $133.50 million N/A N/A Assured Guaranty $1.74 billion 2.25 $730.00 million N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than Syncora.

Risk & Volatility

Syncora has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Syncora and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Syncora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syncora and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syncora N/A N/A N/A Assured Guaranty 45.37% 7.17% 3.42%

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Syncora on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syncora

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the United States public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, and other public finance bonds; and various types of non-United States public finance obligations comprising infrastructure finance, regulated utilities, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various types of the United States and non-United States structured finance obligations, including pooled corporate obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, financial products, commercial receivables securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other structured finance securities. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

