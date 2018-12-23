Contrasting Twist Bioscience (TWST) & Its Rivals

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Twist Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twist Bioscience Competitors 712 2425 5657 226 2.60

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $25.99, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 66.09%. Given Twist Bioscience’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience Competitors -5,015.13% -60.99% -25.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $25.43 million N/A -0.64 Twist Bioscience Competitors $989.76 million $88.98 million -3.04

Twist Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

