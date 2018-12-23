Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $12,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $1,219,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,334 shares in the company, valued at $195,657,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,844.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,756 shares of company stock worth $7,247,336 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

CSOD opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

