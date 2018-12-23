Correvio Pharma (CORV) Trading Down 6.5%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.29. 814,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 166,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mackie raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.26.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 294.35%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,688,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

