CoStar Group (CSGP) vs. BSQUARE (BSQR) Head to Head Survey

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CoStar Group and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 7 0 2.75 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $457.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.87%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and BSQUARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $965.23 million 12.09 $122.69 million $3.87 82.79 BSQUARE $80.81 million 0.31 -$9.05 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.61% 7.63% 6.97% BSQUARE -16.35% -45.12% -28.72%

Summary

CoStar Group beats BSQUARE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and The Screening Pros; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; software integration on remote devices; training; and management of customer cloud deployments hosting DataV software. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

