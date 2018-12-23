Cray (CRAY) Trading Down 7.7%

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 836,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 301,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cray news, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 30,518 shares of Cray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $795,299.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $451,554.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,244.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,185 shares of company stock worth $1,748,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 8.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 57.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cray Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

