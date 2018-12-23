Cray Inc. (CRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.02). Cray reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cray.

Get Cray alerts:

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Cray’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Morreale sold 30,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $795,299.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,654. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cray by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,810,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cray by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Cray has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cray (CRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.