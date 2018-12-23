Credit Suisse AG Buys 35,000 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 68.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $421.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

