Credit Suisse AG Has $2.79 Million Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter worth about $32,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 11,850.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,219,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 317,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 89.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 309,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tech Data by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,454,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $246,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $108.62.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TECD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tech Data from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tech Data from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Has $2.79 Million Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/credit-suisse-ag-has-2-79-million-position-in-tech-data-corp-tecd.html.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.