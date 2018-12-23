Credit Tag Chain Price Hits $0.0155 (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Credit Tag Chain has a total market capitalization of $662,966.00 and approximately $61,410.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credit Tag Chain has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including OEX, IDAX and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credit Tag Chain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.02219220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00476222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017793 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007133 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 916,261,880 coins and its circulating supply is 42,656,692 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credit Tag Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credit Tag Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.