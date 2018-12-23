Critical Contrast: Altair Engineering (ALTR) & Kiwibox.com (KIWB)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Kiwibox.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $333.33 million 5.43 -$99.40 million ($0.63) -40.84 Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 20.65 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Kiwibox.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altair Engineering and Kiwibox.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -12.83% 13.76% 5.04% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Kiwibox.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Kiwibox.com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

