Critical Review: Changyou.Com (CYOU) versus Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Changyou.Com and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $580.26 million 1.59 $108.83 million $2.04 8.60 Cadence Design Systems $1.94 billion 5.91 $204.10 million $1.06 38.39

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Changyou.Com. Changyou.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 21.15% 10.11% 6.08% Cadence Design Systems 11.25% 28.44% 13.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Changyou.Com and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cadence Design Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Changyou.Com currently has a consensus target price of $33.43, indicating a potential upside of 90.50%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Changyou.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Changyou.Com is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Changyou.Com on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 5.5 million total average monthly active accounts; and 2.0 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

