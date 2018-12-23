Critical Review: Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) & Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silver Bull Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -40.78% -33.54% Cleveland-Cliffs 36.43% -146.72% 16.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 0.98 $367.00 million $0.50 15.36

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and Gabon. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interests in the Sierra Mojada property that comprises 20 concessions consisting of 4,715 hectares in Coahuila, Mexico; and mineral license that covers 13 historical mine shafts located in the Palomas Negros area. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

