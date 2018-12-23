CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CROAT has a market capitalization of $444,408.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 109.1% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 56,781,922 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

