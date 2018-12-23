CryCash (CRC) Reaches Market Cap of $124,401.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $124,401.00 and $526.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, CryCash has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002838 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

