Crypto Hits Market Capitalization of $59,580.00 (CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto has a total market cap of $59,580.00 and $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.03543309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.04872726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00844672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.01335014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.01641119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00385635 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Profile

Crypto (CRYPTO:CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official website is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

