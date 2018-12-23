Cryptojacks (CJ) Hits Market Cap of $33,014.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Cryptojacks has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Cryptojacks has a total market cap of $33,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com.

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptojacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

