CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $84,658.00 and approximately $9,094.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.02594953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00150178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00199415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023863 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023878 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,207,070 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.