CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of CSX worth $702,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CSX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,600,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,806 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,532,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,611,000 after buying an additional 1,937,350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,852,000 after buying an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,849,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $60.70 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CSX to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

